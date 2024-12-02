The Eagles are optimistic that Goedert avoided a significant knee injury in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens based on his initial evaluation, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goedert played 40 of the Eagles' 56 snaps in the win and recorded three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown on four targets before exiting the contest in the fourth quarter. Though he appears to have avoided any structural damage to his knee, Goedert will presumably head in for an MRI on Monday as the Eagles look to determine the extent of the injury. Even if Goedert is diagnosed with a minor knee sprain, his availability for next Sunday's game against the Panthers could be in jeopardy.