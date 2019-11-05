Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes four catches in win
Goedert caught four of his five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.
Goedert was the team's second-leading receiver on the day, but unfortunately for him, it came behind a 100-yard bounce-back effort from Zach Ertz. The 24-year-old played all 70 snaps on offense, however, boding well for his continual viability as a fantasy starter in a barren tight-end landscape. With DeSean Jackson looking at an extended absence due to a recurrence of his abdominal injury, the Eagles will likely keep relying on two-tight-end sets after their Week 10 bye, so Goedert should still see consistent chances to produce.
