Goedert caught four of his five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

Goedert was the team's second-leading receiver on the day, but unfortunately for him, it came behind a 100-yard bounce-back effort from Zach Ertz. The 24-year-old played all 70 snaps on offense, however, boding well for his continual viability as a fantasy starter in a barren tight-end landscape. With DeSean Jackson looking at an extended absence due to a recurrence of his abdominal injury, the Eagles will likely keep relying on two-tight-end sets after their Week 10 bye, so Goedert should still see consistent chances to produce.