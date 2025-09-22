Goedert recorded one reception on two targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

Goedert returned from a one-game absence and was the odd-man out on a strong offensive day for the Eagles. He did manage to make his lone reception of the day count by hauling in a 33-yard touchdown early in the third quarter as he split the Rams' defense down the middle of the field. Though it's come in very different ways, Goedert has had a productive start to the season after tallying seven catches in Week 1.