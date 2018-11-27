Goedert caught three of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

They were Goedert's first catches and targets since before the Eagles' Week 9 bye. In more good news, the rookie played 36 snaps after not seeing more than half that in his previous two games. Still, his playing time and production of late have been unstable at best and nonexistent at worst. He'll try to get rolling at home Week 13 against Washington.