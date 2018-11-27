Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes three grabs in win
Goedert caught three of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.
They were Goedert's first catches and targets since before the Eagles' Week 9 bye. In more good news, the rookie played 36 snaps after not seeing more than half that in his previous two games. Still, his playing time and production of late have been unstable at best and nonexistent at worst. He'll try to get rolling at home Week 13 against Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Targeted once in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not targeted in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores in second straight•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Scores second career touchdown in loss•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Catches only target in win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in second straight•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...