Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Makes two grabs in win
Goedert caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Rams.
Goedert caught Nick Foles' first passing attempt of the game for a 10-yard gain and converted a first down with his two-yard catch on the Eagles' final drive of the first half, but he was absent from the box score after that. The rookie played 39 snaps, marking his fourth straight week with at least 31. He remains a touchdown-dependent play for Week 16's home matchup against the Texans.
