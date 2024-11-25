Goedert caught four of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Rams.

Goedert finished second in targets and receptions in a run-heavy gameplan as the Eagles handled the Rams with ease. The 29-year-old didn't do much with his opportunities, resulting in his lowest yardage total in a game with a reception this season. Sunday's dud comes on the heels of a pair of solid fantasy outings, so managers rostering Goedert should stick with him ahead of next Sunday's tilt at Baltimore.