Goedert caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Goedert only needed one catch to set a new career high in receptions (59), and one catch is all he got. While he'll end the year with a personal best in that category, his 592 yards represent his lowest mark since his rookie season, while his three touchdowns tied a career low. He also missed three games this season, bringing his total to 14 games missed over the last four years.