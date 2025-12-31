Goedert (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Goedert is listed on Philadelphia's injury report for the first time since mid-October, when he dealt with a calf issue. The top TE and red-zone standout will have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington, though the Eagles' clear priority will be to get Goedert healthy in time for the playoffs. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the majority of Philadelphia's key starters, a group that includes Goedert, are expected to rest Week 18. If Goedert misses any time, whatever the reason, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson will figure to serve as the Eagles' top tight ends.