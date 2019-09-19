Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Missing at practice again
Goedert (calf) didn't take part in Thursday's practice.
Goedert was one of four skill-position players idle Thursday, with running back Corey Clement (shoulder) and receivers DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) also sidelined. Coach Doug Pederson previously labeled Goedert day-to-day earlier in the week, but the back-to-back absences at practice don't offer much encouragement for the tight end's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Lions. Goedert will likely need to practice in some fashion Friday to keep hope alive for an appearance in Week 3.
