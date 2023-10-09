Goedert had eight receptions on nine targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.

Goedert finally broke out with a monster fantasy line following a pedestrian start to the year where he averaged just 22 receiving yards with no touchdowns over his first four contests. The 28-year-old actually surpassed the combined fantasy production from his four-game slump in one go Sunday. While this was a step in the right direction, Goedert will have to generate consistent results in order to become a top fantasy tight end. He can help accomplish that with a strong follow-up performance against the Jets in Week 6.