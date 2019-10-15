Goedert caught five of his eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Vikings.

Goedert finished third on the team in targets and receiving yards. He made two catches on the Eagles' first touchdown drive of the day and was the intended target on both of the team's interceptions in the contest, including Jake Elliott's fake field-goal attempt at the end of the first half. The 24-year-old more than doubled his total receiving yards on the year with the effort and will look to sustain a greater role in the offense Week 7 at Dallas.