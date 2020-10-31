Goedert (lower leg/ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will play in Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

It remains to be seen how much Goedert will actually play, but this is nevertheless fantastic news for fantasy managers considering most experts assumed the tight end would be out through the team's Week 9 bye. It's possible that because this is a divisional contest against the Cowboys, the team was intent on having all weapons on hand which would also explain the activation of Jalen Reagor (thumb), although that doesn't necessarily assume the lumbering tight end will be return to his full workload. Expect Goedert and Richard Rodgers to split snaps in some capacity as the former works his way back into game shape in this pivotal contest.