Goedert (knee) didn't practice Friday.

Goedert has yet to log any on-field work since emerging from a Week 2 win in Tennessee with an apparent MCL sprain, which typically requires multiple weeks to recover from. The Eagles haven't officially ruled him out for Monday's game at Chicago, but Saturday's injury report should provide clarity on his status for at least Week 3. In Goedert's likely absence, Johnny Mundt, E.J. Jenkins and practice-squad member Zach Ertz will be the candidates to fill in at tight end.