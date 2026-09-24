Goedert (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Goedert didn't return after departing this past Sunday's win in Tennessee due to a knee injury, and Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the tight end was expected to miss some time due to an MCL sprain. Thus, Goedert's lack of activity Thursday isn't a surprise, but the team has yet to officially rule him out for Monday's contest at Chicago. Assuming Goedert is inactive Week 3, Johnny Mundt, E.J. Jenkins and perhaps newcomer Zach Ertz, who is on the practice squad, will be manning tight end for the Eagles.