Goedert didn't see any action during the Eagles' three-game preseason slate.

The Eagles rested all of their key starters for the three exhibitions. Now 31 years old, Goedert is a veteran who doesn't necessarily need to play in meaningless preseason games. With A.J. Brown now in New England, Goedert is expected to have a big red-zone role for Philadelphia this season after he set a career high with 11 touchdown grabs on 60 catches last season. It will be difficult for Goedert to replicate that astounding touchdown rate, but he's very much in the TE1 mix for fantasy.