Goedert (knee) was not seen at Friday's portion of practice open to the media, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

With Goedert also having been held out of Thursday's practice, his status will need to be monitored over the weekend ahead of Monday night's game against Dallas. Goedert returned in Week 5 from his MCL injury, and he has 12 catches for 99 yards on 17 targets over the two games since. With back-to-back DNPs to start Week 7 prep, Goedert likely needs to get some work in Saturday in order to play.