Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not looking good for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (knee) isn't practicing Friday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Goedert handled 92 percent route share and a team-high seven targets in last Thursday's win over Dallas, but a knee sprain has kept him out of practice ever since, making the tight end unlikely to play this Sunday at Kansas City. With Goedert trending in the wrong direction, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson figure to get most of the snaps at tight end. No. 3 WR Jahan Dotson could also add more playing time relative to Week 1, after the Eagles used multi-TE formations on around half of their snaps in the opener.
