Goedert (knee) isn't practicing Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni used the term "week to week" after Goedert was forced out of last Sunday's win over the Ravens. The tight end's continued absence from practice is another hint Grant Calcaterra will fill in as the starter this Sunday agains Carolina.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sits out another practice•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Considered week-to-week•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Looks to have avoided major injury•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Hurts knee against Ravens•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Mild production off four receptions•