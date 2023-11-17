Goedert (forearm) isn't practicing Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

While not officially ruled out this week, Goedert is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a broken forearm Week 9 against the Cowboys and subsequently having surgery. A Week 10 bye worked in his favor, but the Eagles nonetheless figure to rely on Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra (concussion) and/or Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end this Monday against the Chiefs.