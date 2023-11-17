Goedert (forearm) isn't practicing Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
While not officially ruled out this week, Goedert is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a broken forearm Week 9 against the Cowboys and subsequently having surgery. A Week 10 bye worked in his favor, but the Eagles nonetheless figure to rely on Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra (concussion) and/or Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end this Monday against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Spectator for Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Facing expected four-week absence•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: To miss time with fractured forearm•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Won't return against Dallas•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Has forearm injury•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Departs Sunday's game early•