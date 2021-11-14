Goedert (head) won't return to Sunday's game in Denver.
Goedert was evaluated for a head injury following a hit to the helmet from Broncos safety Justin Simmons in the first quarter. The Eagles have yet to confirm that Goedert suffered a concussion, but he'll finish this contest with two catches (on two targets) for 28 yards. Philadelphia will have just Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson at tight end for the rest of Week 10.
