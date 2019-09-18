Play

Coach Doug Pederson said Goedert (calf) is day to day, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Pederson said the same thing about all his injured players on offense -- DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Corey Clement (shoulder) -- even though other reports suggest Jackson and Clement will miss at least one or two games. Jeffery and Goedert might be closer to questionable for Sunday's matchup with Detroit, though it isn't a great sign for the latter that the Eagles already promoted fellow tight end Alex Ellis from the practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories