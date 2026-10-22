Goedert was not seen during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports.

Goedert joins several other Eagles skill-position players who weren't out with the team during the media-viewing part of the session, including DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Thursday's practice report will clarify whether Goedert is dealing with an injury or simply getting a rest day. Goedert missed two games due to a knee injury earlier in the season but has recorded six receptions in back-to-back weeks.