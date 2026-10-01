Goedert (knee) isn't present for the start of practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Goedert looks to be on his way to a second consecutive practice absence to kick off Week 4 prep. After sitting out Monday's loss to the Bears due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, Goedert is fighting an uphill battle to return Sunday against the Rams. If Goedert remains sidelined, Zach Ertz would have a chance to step up as the top pass catcher in an Eagles tight end room that was paced in snaps by Johnny Mundt on Monday.