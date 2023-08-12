Goedert isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest in Baltimore, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Along with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the starting offense, Goedert won't be out there for the Eagles' exhibition opener. Instead, some combination of Dan Arnold, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson will man tight end. Goedert's next opportunity for game action is this coming Thursday versus the Browns.