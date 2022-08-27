Goedert isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game in Miami, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Goedert thus will make just one appearance during exhibition season after connecting with Jalen Hurts for a 22-yard touchdown back in preseason Week 1 against the Jets. While the Eagles are among the most run-heavy teams in the NFL and wide receiver A.J. Brown now is a member of the team, Goedert still should have plenty of opportunities to make weekly contributions in the box score as he looks to build upon a 56-830-4 line on 76 targets in 15 games from the 2021 campaign.