Goedert played just 18 offensive snaps and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

With five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns over his past two games, Goedert seeing his fewest snaps since Week 2 comes as a surprise. For some reason though, coach Doug Pederson used mostly one tight end in the first half, and the rookie's playing time dropped proportionately. Even if the Eagles return to their more typical two-tight-end formation going forward, the 23-year-old is tough to count Week 11 at New Orleans, as he has more than two catches in just two games this season.