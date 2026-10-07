Goedert (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Goedert has missed the last two contests due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, but his return to drills this week puts game action back on the table for the ninth-year tight end. He likely will need to string together consecutive days of on-field work to give the Eagles peace of mind and clear him to play Sunday versus the Jaguars in London. For the time being, though, Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins are the healthy TE options on the active roster, and the team can still use one more elevation on Zach Ertz to reinforce the position