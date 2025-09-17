Goedert (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Goedert got back on the practice field for the first time since spraining his knee during a Week 1 win against the Cowboys. Speaking about the injury, Goedert told Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com on Wednesday that he sustained it on a third-down catch early in the second half when he took a hit to the outside of his knee. Goedert will have two more chances this week to increase his activity level before the Eagles potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game versus the Rams.