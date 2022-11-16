The Eagles placed Goedert (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Goedert appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during Monday's divisional loss to the Commanders, on a play which saw him be tackled via an uncalled facemask grab. The team reportedly doesn't believe Goedert is done for the season, but the top tight end will have to miss at least four weeks now that he's been placed on IR, and he remains without an official return timetable. Philadelphia will have to rely on combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to hold down the fort at tight end, but the departure of a playmaker as impactful as Goedert could notably impact the offense until such time as he's able to return.
