Goedert (forearm) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Goedert was already considered doubtful for Monday Night Football, so it comes as little surprise to see him ultimately ruled out. He didn't practice in any capacity this week, but Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports that coach Nick Sirianni expressed optimism that the starting tight end would be able to return before missing three games, hence the Eagles not having placed him on IR. Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and perhaps Albert Okwuegbunam will see expanded reps at tight end until Goedert is ready to retake the field.