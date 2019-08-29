Goedert (calf) should be ready for Week 1 against Washington, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Goedert is catching passes on the field during pregame warmups before Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets. He injured his calf in the exhibition opener, finishing with three catches for 50 yards on five targets in what ultimately will be his only August appearance. With Zach Ertz expected to maintain a three-down workload, the Eagles will use two-TE formations to get Goedert on the field, though it does involve the sacrifice of removing Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson (finger) or Alshon Jeffery.

