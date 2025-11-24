Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Only two catches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert recorded two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Cowboys.
Goedert took on a secondary role in the Philadelphia offense behind both Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, matching his season low in targets. He had a pair of catches wiped out by penalties, but Goedert still has 30 or fewer yards in five of his last seven games. Given the inconsistency of the Eagles' passing offense as a whole, Goedert is difficult to trust as a fantasy starter, barring either Smith or Brown being absent.
