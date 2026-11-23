Goedert was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate due to a shin injury.

Philadelphia gauged Goedert as a limited participant to kick off Week 12 prep after he played 47 of 53 snaps while turning his lone target into a 38-yard reception during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers. Goedert won't have much time to heal up from the shin issue while the Eagles prepare for a Thursday matchup with the Cowboys, but the fact that he avoided being listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week is generally a good sign for his chances of being cleared for game day.