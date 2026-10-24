Goedert (knee) said he felt good at Saturday's practice after dealing with inflammation earlier in the week, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Goedert was back on the practice field Saturday after missing the first two sessions of Week 7 prep while dealing with inflammation in his knee. The Eagles will submit their injury designations for Monday's game against the Cowboys, but Goedert noted that he expects to play, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The veteran tight end's availability is crucial for Philadelphia, given that both of the team's top wide receivers in DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) did not practice all week.