Goedert secured three of five targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo.

Goedert finished with more yards than fellow tight end Zach Ertz for the second straight week, and Philadelphia's No. 2 tight end has found the end zone in both games to boot. While this run has worked Goedert into the low-end TE1 range, make no mistake that Ertz is still the Eagles tight end to own. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ertz pick up the pace at Goedert's expense moving forward, starting with Week 9 against the Bears.