Goedert brought in six of seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Goedert led the way for the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards, touchdown catches and targets on the afternoon, with both his scores coming on shovel passes near the goal line. The veteran tight end has seen his production ebb and flow this season, but he's on an upswing again after posting a 14-148-2 line on 17 targets over his last two games as a Saturday afternoon Week 16 matchup against a vulnerable Commanders defense approaches.