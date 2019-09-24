Goedert played just nine snaps in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.

Goedert returned in an ever-so-limited capacity after missing the week prior with a calf injury. He saw just one target in the affair. Assuming he makes it through the week without setbacks, the 24-year-old will hopefully see the field more Thursday at Green Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories