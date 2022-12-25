Goedert gathered in all three of his targets for 67 yards during Saturday's 40-34 loss in Dallas.

In his return to action following a five-game absence due to a shoulder injury, Goedert didn't appear worse for wear, but he also ranked fifth in targets on the Eagles behind DeVonta Smith (12), A.J. Brown (eight), Quez Watkins (five) and Kenneth Gainwell (four). On a positive note for Goedert, though, no other Philly tight end was targeted, so he seems to have retaken full control of the position. He was working with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Saturday with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out, so Goedert's prospects could be lifted somewhat moving forward if Hurts is able to play in Weeks 17 and/or 18.