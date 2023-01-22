Goedert secured all five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night.

Goedert checked in second in receptions and receiving yards to DeVonta Smith for the Eagles on the night, and he was on the receiving end of a 16-yard touchdown toss from Jalen Hurts that opened the scoring on the night. The fourth-year tight end just missed out on a second score two possessions later when he was brought down on the three-yard line, but Goedert will head into an NFC Championship Game battle versus either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday with plenty of momentum.