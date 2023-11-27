Goedert (forearm) is targeting a return to the field Sunday versus the 49ers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Goedert's participation in practice this week will better illuminate his chances of suiting up in Week 13. The tight end hasn't played since Week 9 due to a fractured right forearm, though due to the timing of Philadelphia's bye he's only actually missed two games so far. Palmer reports that whether or not Goedert can go versus the 49ers, the Eagles consider it realistic for him to be on the field for Week 14's divisional matchup against the Cowboys.