Goedert recorded three receptions on six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined to account for 22 targets on Gardner Minshew's 32 pass attempts, leaving little for other Philadelphia pass catchers. Goedert still managed to turn in a respectable performance, highlighted by receptions of 18 and 15 yards in the second half as the Eagles tried to get back into the game. In two games since returning from a shoulder injury, Goedert has combined to record six receptions for 112 yards.