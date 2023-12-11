Goedert (forearm) brought in all four targets for 30 yards in the Eagles' 33-13 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Goedert's return from a three-game absence was a relatively quiet one on a night when Jalen Hurts threw for just 197 yards. The talented tight end finished a distant third in receiving yards and targets behind the starting wideout duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but he should have a chance to boost his production back up in a more palatable Week 15 matchup on the road against the Seahawks on Monday night, Dec, 18.