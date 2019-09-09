Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Quiet in win
Goedert caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.
Although Goedert didn't make much of a statistical impact, he was on the field for 55 percent of the snaps, more than the Eagles' No. 4 receiver and just 11 fewer than DeSean Jackson. The trend will likely continue as the Eagles ran a lot of two-TE sets in the preseason to try and get the second-year pro on the field more often. Goedert will have bigger games, but they will be tough to predict, especially as long as Zach Ertz is healthy.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Avoids injury report•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: On track for Week 1•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Expects to be ready for Week 1•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Strong showing to begin preseason•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Impressing in camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...