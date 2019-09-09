Goedert caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.

Although Goedert didn't make much of a statistical impact, he was on the field for 55 percent of the snaps, more than the Eagles' No. 4 receiver and just 11 fewer than DeSean Jackson. The trend will likely continue as the Eagles ran a lot of two-TE sets in the preseason to try and get the second-year pro on the field more often. Goedert will have bigger games, but they will be tough to predict, especially as long as Zach Ertz is healthy.

