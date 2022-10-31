Goedert recorded six receptions on six targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.
Goedert was extremely efficient with his targets and managed to finish tied for the team lead with six receptions, his second-highest total of the season. He chipped in long gains of 17 and 16 yards, though he failed to tally a reception of 20 yards or more for only the second time in seven games this season. Goedert remains relatively uninvolved near the end zone, though he's otherwise held a consistent role as he now has at least five receptions in four contests on the campaign.
