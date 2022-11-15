Goedert caught all three of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders.

Goedert gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with a six-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter, but Washington stormed back with 13 unanswered points in the second to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room. After Philadelphia cut the deficit to two in the fourth quarter, Goedert lost possession of the ball while being brought down by his facemask. The facemask went unnoticed but the fumble stood, and Goedert headed to the blue medical tent after the play, adding injury to insult. He returned on the next drive, but the fumble proved to be a pivotal moment in Philadelphia's first loss of the season. After finding the end zone only once through seven games, Goedert has compiled a two-game touchdown streak, which he will look to extend in Week 11 against the Colts.