Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Goedert is progressing well in his recovery from a dislocated left ankle, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

The Eagles haven't yet designated Goedert to return from IR or resume practicing, but he's technically eligible to retake the field as early as Thursday night's game against the Giants. Given the severity of his injury, however, and the fact that fellow tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) is now facing a multi-week recovery of his own, Philadelphia could see fit to take a cautious approach to Goedert's recovery. If Goedert indeed isn't activated in time for Thursday's contest, Richard Rodgers stands to slot into the starting lineup.