Goedert (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Goedert received the most attention from QB Jalen Hurts last Thursday against the Cowboys, turning his seven targets into seven catches for 44 yards on an 82 percent snap share. That's more or less what he handles on a weekly basis, at least in terms of playing time, but he suffered a knee sprain along the way, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. With no practice to speak so far during Week 2 prep, Goedert has just one more chance for on-field work Friday before the Eagles potentially make a call on his status for Sunday's visit to the Chiefs. Philadelphia currently has TEs Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson on the active roster, while E.J. Jenkins and Cameron Latu are on the practice squad.