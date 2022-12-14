The Eagles designated Goedert (shoulder) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The transaction opens up a 21-day window wherein the Eagles can evaluate Goedert in practice, but the 27-year-old will likely be added back to the 53-man roster well before that three-week window expires. In fact, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer relays that the Eagles anticipate Goedert will be ready to play this Sunday against the Bears, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in practice over the next three days. Whenever he's activated, Goedert should slot back atop the depth chart at tight end, resulting in Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra losing out on work. Goedert's impending return will provide yet another boost to an Eagles offense that has been averaging 35 points per game during his four-week absence.
