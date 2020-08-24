Goedert (thumb) participated in Sunday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in his left thumb Friday, but he's already managed to resume participating in practice, albeit with a wrap on his hand. Top tight end Zach Ertz (upper body) also retook the practice field Sunday, putting Goedert back in position to handle his usual amount of daily reps. Even if Goedert's thumb isn't fully healed by Week 1, the expectation appears to be that he'd play through any issues.
