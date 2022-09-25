Goedert (shin) has returned to Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before leaving the contest briefly. He'll look to continue his strong play in the second half of Sunday's matchup.
